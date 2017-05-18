Rummaging for a cause

Second Hope pop-up consignment starts with a cause

When Kristi Bauer’s good friend died three years ago, she wanted to find a way to honor the woman Bauer says would give anyone the shirt off her back.

Bauer is doing that this weekend with the inaugural Second Hope Consignment Sale, which will also serve as a benefit to help someone in need, specifically a baby in Central Wisconsin suffering from a host of physical complications. The idea of Second Hope is to help a different person at each of the future pop-up sales Bauer plans to hold twice a year, in the spring and in the fall.

Kristi Bauer started Second Hope Consignment Sale, a pop-up event that will benefit charity.

For the sale that runs Thursday through Saturday, May 18-20 at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center, Bauer collected more than 50 vendors that provided items ranging from adult and teen clothing, home décor, to “just about anything that comes out of your house or you put on your body.” Expect typical garage sale items of good quality, Bauer says.

Ten percent of the profits will go toward the medical bills of an 8-month-old central Wisconsin girl named Hailey, who was born with a long list of ailments, including Oropharyngeal Dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), chronic aspiration, a hole in her heart, and a number of allergies.

Bauer says one way she attracted consigners, which she gathered over the past few months, was by offering them 70%. That’s much higher than typical, she says. Consigners can earn 75% if they also volunteer at the sale.

Bauer says Second Hope is important to her for two reasons: to combat the excess waste of consumerism with a way for people to buy used items, and to honor her friend Mandy Lewis who died in 2014 following complications from gastric bypass surgery and giving birth to her third child.

“This is something I can do to bring her memory alive,” Bauer says. “That’s the main focus.”

See secondhope-consignment.com for details.