Saving the grove

(First published in the December 19, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Merrill Area Public Schools considers closing Maple Grove Elementary, but supporters say it’s a rare gem and a model other schools should mimic

× Expand A little red school house in continual use since 1904 could be closed under a Merrill school district plan.

When children at Maple Grove Charter elementary school go outside to play for recess, they’re outdoors in the most literal way: There’s about 20 acres of woods adjoining the school the kids can roam in. Children collect sap to make maple syrup, grow vegetables in a garden outside and hydroponics inside, and snowshoe around the forest’s trails. There are chickens outside in a coop painted red, just like the school itself.

Now that school system is under threat. The Merrill Area Public School district’s Human Resources and Finance Committee earlier this month recommended closing Maple Grove. The reasons? As enrollments decline, the district has to look at how it allocates resources to its buildings. And a one-room historic schoolhouse in Hamburg, between Merrill and Wausau, doesn’t fit its new plan.

To continue reading, pick up the December 19, 2019 issue of City Pages, on stands thru Jan. 8