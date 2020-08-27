School board member resigns

Theresa Miles

One of the Wausau School Board's members has resigned, school district officials said Thursday.

Theresa Miles resigned citing ongoing health concerns, district officials say. Miles served on the board since April 2010, and prior had worked for 30 years as a teacher in the Wausau School District. Miles' term was to expire in 2022.

The district will accept applications for the position through Sept. 18 at the Longfellow Administration center at 415 Seymour Street. Applications should include biographical information, a statement of qualifications and a statement of interest, officials say.

The Wausau School Board will narrow the list of candidates down to four at its next meeting on Sept. 28. Finalists will be interviewed at the board's Oct. 12 meeting, at which the board will select the next seat holder to be sworn in.