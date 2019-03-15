Shelter planned for Eastbay Sports Complex

(First published in the March 7, 2019 issue of City Pages)

× Expand One of the many soccer leagues used each year at the Eastbay Sports Complex in Wausau north side.

Work could be underway soon on a new shelter at the Eastbay Sports Complex in Wausau, parks officials say.

The Marathon County Parks Department Tuesday approved accepting $30,000 from the Marathon County United soccer program, which includes $25,000 raised through two area foundations. Right now there’s a concession building but no real shelter to hide from the elements, says Parks Director Jamie Polley. The parks department has a Challenge Grant that could provide $20,000 in matching funds toward the shelter, which is expected to cost about $55,000, Polley says.

The shelter wouldn’t be fully enclosed like a building, but would at least provide some cover from the sun or inclement weather, and provide a gathering spot that most other local parks already have.

The Eastbay Sports Complex was built on the city’s southeast side on a former landfill site. Although geared primarily toward soccer, the complex is now drawing sports like lacrosse, and events such as the Hmong Festival.