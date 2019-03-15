Shelter planned for Eastbay Sports Complex

(First published in the March 7, 2019 issue of City Pages)
One of the many soccer leagues used each year at the Eastbay Sports Complex in Wausau north side.
Work could be underway soon on a new shelter at the Eastbay Sports Complex in Wausau, parks officials say.
The Marathon County Parks Department Tuesday approved accepting $30,000 from the Marathon County United soccer program, which includes $25,000 raised through two area foundations. Right now there’s a concession building but no real shelter to hide from the elements, says Parks Director Jamie Polley. The parks department has a Challenge Grant that could provide $20,000 in matching funds toward the shelter, which is expected to cost about $55,000, Polley says.
The shelter wouldn’t be fully enclosed like a building, but would at least provide some cover from the sun or inclement weather, and provide a gathering spot that most other local parks already have.
The Eastbay Sports Complex was built on the city’s southeast side on a former landfill site. Although geared primarily toward soccer, the complex is now drawing sports like lacrosse, and events such as the Hmong Festival.