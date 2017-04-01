Suspect in March 22 deadly shootings has died

× Expand Crime scene

The suspect in the fatal shooting rampage March 22 in Rothschild and Weston died early Saturday morning, April 1.

Nengmy Vang, 45, of Weston, died while hospitalized for gunshot wounds sustained in a standoff at his Weston apartment, according to the state Division of Criminal Investigation. Vang was shot by police following his shooting of two bank tellers and his estranged wife's attorney. At the apartment building, Vang also shot and killed Det. Jason Weiland of the Everest Metro Police Department. Weiland had been setting up a perimeter outside Vang's apartment.

Though the suspect is now dead, the investigation will continue, say officials from the state DCI, who have been helping local authorities with the case.

The other victims were Marathon Savings Bank employees Dianne Look and Karen Barclay; and attorney Sara Quirt Sann.