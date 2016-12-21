SKI FREE at Granite Peak on CHRISTMAS DAY

Wondering what on earth to do with all that pent up energy on Christmas Day after the gifts are unwrapped and put away? Head to Granite Peak Ski Area for free skiing and snowboarding for six hours of family fun.

"This is the first time we've offered everyone free tickets on a holiday weekend," says Vicki Baumann, general manager of Granite Peak. "It's our way of giving back to the community."

The complimentary lift tickets, available from 3-9 pm on Dec. 25, gives skiers access to high speed lifts and beginner, intermediate and advanced runs, Baumann says.

Recent snowfalls and cold weather have been ideal for snowmaking, and the resort expects excellent skiing conditions for the Christmas holiday. Rental equipment is available for both skiing and snowboarding. Ski lessons through Granite Peak's Alpine Learning Center will be offered on Christmas Day for beginners but must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Visit skigranitepeak.com for rental and lesson prices.

Granite Peak Ski Area, located at Rib Mountain State park, has a vertical peak of 700 feet with 75 runs, four terrain parks, three mogul runs and three high-speed lifts.