Smoothie satisfaction

(First published in the February 20, 2020 issue of City Pages)

Peak Nutrition opened in Rib Mountain a few weeks ago, and already the place is packed with customers seeking a healthy alternative.

× Expand Owners Cindy and Dave Engel (front), with Ellen White at Peak Nutrition in Rib Mountain.

Cindy Engel was waiting for the real estate agent to arrive to show her around a potential business space in Rib Mountain. Outside, she spied a Wausau Rocks stone on the ground with a little mountain peak painted on it. She had been looking for a name for her upcoming smoothie shop, and right then and there, Peak Nutrition was born.

Peak Nutrition has been open for several weeks now on Rib Mountain Drive and already has become a popular place for a quick nutritional option on the go, or to enjoy at the smoothie bar, a table, or on one of their stuffed chairs. “It’s a great place to come in and hang and socialize,” says Engel.

Owning a smoothie store wasn’t in their plans until about 10 years ago. Dave worked long hours in construction for many years and Cindy as a stay-at-home mom, before deciding to find something they could do as a couple. “When we first started thinking about what we could do as a new adventure to be together, we looked at different business opportunities,” Cindy says. “When he worked 70 hours a week, we were missing our jam, we were missing our vibe. This was the right fit.”

The couple opened their first nutrition club, as they call them, in New London in 2009 and sold it after running it for five years. After having lived in Amherst previously, they knew they wanted to return to the area and open another smoothie business. “People are just so friendly here,” Cindy says.

Peak Nutrition lets customers choose aloe juice shots (mango, mandarin or cranberry flavors), an energy drink and a protein-packed smoothie in a variety of flavors. The smoothies range around 200-300 calories each, and feel “kind of like a meal and dessert in one cup,” Cindy says.

Every Sunday Peak Nutrition posts the upcoming flavor of the week. The Feb. 17-21 special flavor is Red Velvet Oreo smoothie.

The energy drinks come in a variety of flavors and are sweetened with Stevia. They can be made hot or cold. “And, we have the sweeter ones with the fun colors and flavors,” says Cindy. There are three levels of the energy drinks: Classic, Boosted, and Mega (with collagen).

This is just the beginning, says Cindy. “As things start to unfold we’re going to have different protein snacks, and smoothies can be turned into pudding pies that you can eat with a spoon.”

Cindy enjoys having the connection to people who visit her business. “A lot of people come down here and have a shake date,” she says. “People are coming in and doing their crafting in here already, they’re doing their homework. We just want a great place for the community to come and hang and socialize.”

Peak Nutrition is located at 3401 Rib Mountain Dr. Open Mon.-Fri. 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Sat. 9:00 am-2:00 pm. 715-298-3120.