THE BUZZ: Antique boutique expands

Formerly in Studio 7, The Green Door on Sixth builds a micro store into a full business

Jacqueline Reeve grew up on Long Island, NY, where she traveled on weekends with her parents to various antique stores. It’s how her love of antiques and vintage objects grew… eventually. “I hated it at the time, but now I appreciate it,” Reeve says.

Reeve and business partner Sandra Rolain will open The Green Door on Sixth this weekend on the northeast side of Wausau. Rolain, a hair stylist of 33 years, has a love of painting and hand-crafted items. “This is more in my heart and soul,” Rolain says.

The shop at 4015 Sixth St. past BB Jack’s, is a mix of antique and vintage décor. On one display, an Underwood typewriter rests on a table next to a refurbished chair; on that chair are an antique pillow and an old, weathered book. Paintings line the wall. Different rooms contain themes. One room contains wood-burned pictures of Winchester rifles and Colt revolvers, old trunks and other rustic, masculine items. Another room carried vintage clothing.

Reeve owned a shop in Arizona and ran Vintiques 64 out of Studio 7 on Third Street. When that closed in January, she decided to open up a full store.

The Green Door on Sixth’s building once housed a grocery store and a dress boutique, Reeve says. And in case you’re wondering, yes, the door is actually green. The Green Door on Sixth will be open Thursday and Friday 10 am-5 pm, and Saturday 10 am-3 pm.

Iozzo’s closes after 37 years

The long-standing, iconic Wausau restaurant Iozzo’s has closed. In a Facebook post March 27, owner Georgiana Iozzo told customers the restaurant would close effective March 28.

Iozzo’s was founded in 1979 by Jim Iozzo after he served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. The restaurant served authentic Italian cuisine in a fine dining atmosphere. Iozzo’s was located on Camp Phillips Road near Yellow Banks Park.