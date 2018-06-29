Turning a new leaf

Palms Supper Club under new ownership and manager

× Expand Palms Supper Club’s new owner Tony Snoeyenbos and manager Anna Anderson

Anna Anderson has a history of running bars and restaurants around Wausau. She managed the Hiawatha for 25 years, left in 2016 to operate a place in Hayward, then helped a family member straighten out a bar in St. Germain. Now, she’s back in central Wisconsin to put new life into one of the most iconic restaurants in the Wausau area, the Palms Supper Club, on Bus. Hwy. 51 in Weston.

Tony Snoeyenbos recently bought the 82-year-old establishment, and says he agreed to buy Palms Supper Club only because Anderson agreed to manage it. He has known Anderson for years and needed someone who could run the show. Snoeyenbos, who is self-employed in local real estate, says he always wanted to own a restaurant. He put a bug in the ear of the Palms’ owner that he was looking to buy, and eventually a casual discussion led to a bar-napkin agreement.

The timing was perfect. The previous owners were looking to run a place with less food service and purchased Players on Stewart Avenue in Wausau, now called Hutch’s Sports Bar.

The Palms deal closed on May 14 and the restaurant opened under the new owner and manager on May 19. Snoeyenbos says he’s attracted to the Palms for its history. It was established in 1936 and its iconic round bar—made from a single oak tree—is purported to be the first round bar not only in Wisconsin, but also in the U.S.

Changes already are happening, including now being open daily for lunch and dinner. They’re rebranding with a new logo and LED sign outside. They’re remodeling the large dining room, building another bar in back, and creating a party room and patio area. The work of local artists are now displayed throughout the restaurant.

With chefs David Bartram (formerly of Greenwood Hills) and Matt Lawson (formerly at Hiawatha) on board, Palms for now is serving the same menu. Anderson plans to update the menu in September. The all-natural charcoal grill will remain through, she says—it's why their steaks taste so good.

A grand opening is planned for August.