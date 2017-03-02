Uber comes to Wausau

The smartphone-based transportation service Uber has extended its reach to three new Wisconsin cities, including Wausau, the company announced today.

People interested in becoming drivers can now sign up in Wausau, La Crosse and Eau Claire, according to the press release. The news comes on the company’s third anniversary.

Like a ride-sharing service, Uber allows people who need transportation to contact a driver and pay a fare to get to their destination, all done through the mobile app. Users can rate drivers, and drivers can rate users. Drivers can work on their own time, but there are minimum requirements and a screening process in order to sign up to drive.

“Whether it’s serving as an alternative to drunk driving or offering a new, flexible way to earn money on your own schedule, we’re looking forward to serving riders and drivers across the community,” says Carrol Chang, General Manager for Uber Wisconsin in a press release.

Uber is currently offering free rides for the weekend if users use the promo code RIDEWAUSAU. A quick search didn’t show any drivers on the Wausau map as of Thursday, March 2. Users should refresh the app to see if drivers become available, according to Uber’s release.