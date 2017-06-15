Umbrellas coming down for now

× Expand First Thursdays September

The famous umbrellas and accompanying lights on Third Street came down Wednesday. The umbrellas were installed by Compass Properties, which owns buildings on both sides of Third Street. Manager Mark Craig said the combination of umbrellas and lights didn’t work out. The swinging umbrellas damaged the lights and each other in this spring’s wind storms. They also learned that they can’t reuse umbrellas year after year, Craig says, because they wear out over a season.

The umbrellas, which have made Third Street one of the most popular selfie destinations in the city, will eventually go back up, once they can be spaced further apart, Craig says. (B.C.K.)