Wausau’s famous train depot could become a distillery

A new distillery is planned for the famed Grant Street Train Depot on Wausau’s east side. Central Time Distillery would renovate and occupy the former train depot at 720 Grant Street by fall 2017, according to documents submitted to the city.

Renovations to the vacant building would include large glass doors to increase visibility, a fireplace, updated plumbing and electrical, new landscaping and parking lot repaving. The project is proposed by Dan Weber, the brewmeister at Great Dane Pub & Brewing in Wausau, and Kimm VanDen Heuvel. The pair applied to the city for a commercial rehabilitation loan to help finance the approximately $350,000 project.

The depot served the Hiawatha Line until that train line ended service in October 1970. After ceasing to function as a train depot, the building then housed a variety of businesses and organizations, including the Boy Scouts Samoset Council and Head Start Marathon County. It has been largely underused for several years, and vacant since 2015.

The building’s handsome architecture became iconic when Wausau Insurance adopted it into the company’s logo in 1954 and used it in marketing across the U.S. for over half a century. After buying the company, Liberty Mutual retired the Wausau Insurance brand in 2009.

On April 4 the city’s finance and economic development committees will consider the distillery project for its commercial rehab loan program.