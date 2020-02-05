Press release: Wausau-based City Pages purchased by Multi Media Channels

Waupaca-based Multi Media Channels (MMC) has purchased City Pages, a news and entertainment weekly based in Wausau. With a circulation of 18,000, the publication is distributed free on Thursdays at 300+ drop sites around the Wausau metro, Merrill, Mosinee, Marathon City, and Stevens Point areas.

“We are honored to welcome City Pages to the MMC family of publications and local news stewardship. Their high standard of relevant and timely journalism is admired and inspirational, and will continue to add to the character and richness of the Wausau area,” said MMC CEO Patrick J. Wood.

MMC began its work in community newspaper publishing in Denmark, Wisconsin, in 1953. Under the leadership of founder, Frank Wood, the business expanded into other markets. Today, the company remains in the Wood family, now working with 24 publications and 14 digital channels.

MMC Regional Manager Tim Schreiber says that City Pages will be a valuable asset in the MMC footprint, which covers northern and central Wisconsin.

“Since 1993, when the paper was started in Wausau, it has been laser focused on the culture, character and issues of Central Wisconsin, with great coverage of arts & entertainment events, local interviews, and relatable news that people are drawn to. It’s a great read,” Schreiber says.

City Pages also is known for its popular seasonal magazine supplements, and for creating the Concerts on the Square summer music series in downtown Wausau. Founder and current publisher/editor, Tammy Stezenski, will stay on as Managing Editor.

“We are excited to welcome Tammy and her staff into the company. We look forward to the experience they bring,” Schreiber adds. “Tammy’s team does a great job on the editorial side, with talented writers and photographers, and puts out a fantastic publication.”

MMC currently owns other free weekly publications in the Wausau area – the Wausau Times/Buyers Guide, Merrill Foto News, the Stevens Point City Times – plus the Portage County Gazette among others. Schreiber says that all area papers will publish independently.

“We have no plans to combine them or make changes to any publication; they are all very different,” he explains.

Bringing City Pages into the company strengthens the paper’s ability to carry out its mission of local journalism, Stezenski says. “MMC will provide the kind of business synergy and operational support City Pages has never had before,” she says.

With its office in downtown Wausau, City Pages currently employs a staff of ten as well as several freelance contributors.

