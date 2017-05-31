Wausau WEST seniors start new TRADITION

× Expand Matt Gardner Seniors at Wausau West performed the first-ever Senior Walk at westside elementary schools, including here at Lincoln Elementary School.

Seniors from Wausau West High School participated in the first-ever Senior Walk Wednesday, May 31, returning to their old elementary schools to inspire students there.

The seniors, who were allowed to choose the elementary school they attended, walked the halls high-fiving elementary students at west side schools. They then all gathered to do the same at John Muir Middle School.

"It was very cool for them to return to their elementary roots and then all meet together at John Muir," says Wausau School District Communications Coordinator Amy Arlen.

The event is the first of its kind for the school district, Arlen says. It's meant to inspire elementary school students to look forward to their own high school graduation.