WHAT TO DO with that DEAD Christmas tree?

Wondering what to do with that dead tree now that the holidays are over? Local officials say you have a few options to consider.

Harter's Fox Valley Disposal will begin picking up trees placed curbside Jan. 11-13 and again from Jan. 18-20 throughout the city. Trees must be cut in sections no longer than four feet to be collected.

In addition to curbside pickup, the city's yard waste site is open from 9 am to 4 pm now through Jan. 20. Yard waste disposal at the site, which is normally closed during the winter months, is free with proof of Wausau residency.

But local animal activists say a better option is to prop the trees in yards until spring to provide shelter for birds. Once in place, trees can offer a windbreak and place for small birds to escape from predators. A selection of seeds and suet can be used to attract a wide variety of birds. over? Local officials say you have a few options to consider.

Harter's Fox Valley Disposal will begin picking up trees placed curbside for two weeks beginning the week of Jan. 9 on regular garbage pickup day. Trees must be cut in sections no longer than four feet to be collected.

In addition to curbside pickup, the city's yard waste site is open from 9 am to 4 pm now through Jan. 20. Yard waste disposal at the site, which is normally closed during the winter months, is free with proof of Wausau residency.

But local animal activists say a better option is to prop the trees in yards until spring to provide shelter for birds. Once in place, trees can offer a windbreak and place for small birds to escape from predators. A selection of seeds and suet can be used to attract a wide variety of birds. over? Local officials say you have a few options to consider.

Harter's Fox Valley Disposal will begin picking up trees placed curbside for two weeks beginning the week of Jan. 9 on regular garbage pickup day. Trees must be cut in sections no longer than four feet to be collected.

In addition to curbside pickup, the city's yard waste site is open from 9 am to 4 pm now through Jan. 20. Yard waste disposal at the site, which is normally closed during the winter months, is free with proof of Wausau residency.

But local animal activists say a better option is to prop the trees in yards until spring to provide shelter for birds. Once in place, trees can offer a windbreak and place for small birds to escape from predators. A selection of seeds and suet can be used to attract a wide variety of birds.