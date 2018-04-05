Plenty of new faces take office after Tuesday's election

Here's a look at the new faces on the county board, city council and local school districts

A number of new faces will take seats on boards throughout the county and beyond after Tuesday's elections. Major snowfalls Tuesday didn't keep voters away with a 31 percent turnout in Marathon County. Eight new faces joined the Marathon County Board and in Merrill, a 25-year-old digital designer took charge of the mayor's race, unseating a two-term retired electrician.

Supreme Court:

× Expand Rebecca Dallet, Age 48, twenty three years legal experience, including 11 years as assistant Milwaukee district attorney and special assistant U.S. attorney. Former adjunct professor of law at Marquette University. Elected to Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2008.

County Board:

× Expand District 2 (Southeast Wausau, east of Grand Ave.) Romey Wagner, Age 65, manager of the Wausau Entrepreneurial and Education Center

× Expand Junion District 6 (Northeast Wausau) Jeff Johnson, Age 58, retired probation and parole agent

× Expand District 9 (Northwest Wausau and town of Stettin) Ashley Lange, Age 33, Senior QA Specialist, UAS Labs

× Expand District 11 (Northwest Wausau, south to Sherman St.) Alyson Leahy, Age 31, associate production artist, Eastbay

× Expand District 21 (Parts of the Village of Weston) Shawn Black, Age 53, senior pastor, Calvary Chapel

Newly elected Marathon County Board Members, photos unavailable:

District 5: Ka Lo

District 7: Mary Ann Crosby

District 10: Donna Krause

Wausau City Council:

× Expand District 2 (Southeast side largely west of Grand Avenue, as far north as Forest Street and as far south as Lake View Drive) Michael Martens, Age 48, owns Wausau Interactive, a website design and digital marketing company.

× Expand District 9 (Far west side, as far east as 28th Avenue) Dawn Herbst, Retired, says she worked as district manager for 28 years for “nationally-known company.”

× Expand District 10 (Southwest side, bordered by West and Sherman streets on the north) Mary Thao, Age 39, senior IT consultant for a healthcare system.

Weston Village Board:

× Expand ˇˇ Wally Sparks, Age 53, retired Everest Metro Police Chief

× Expand Mark Maloney, Age 58, works as branch manager, Russ Davis Wholesale

× Expand Yee Leng Xiong, Age 23, executive director of the Hmong American Center

Merrill Mayor:

× Expand Derek Woellner, Age 25, digital designer with Merrill Steel

Wausau School District School Board:

× Expand Tricia Zunker, Age 37, associate Supreme Court Justice for Ho-Chunk Nation; professor at California School of Law, Colorado St. Global Campus, and University of Maryland.

Mosinee School District School Board: