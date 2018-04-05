Plenty of new faces take office after Tuesday's election

Here's a look at the new faces on the county board, city council and local school districts

A number of new faces will take seats on boards throughout the county and beyond after Tuesday's elections. Major snowfalls Tuesday didn't keep voters away with a 31 percent turnout in Marathon County. Eight new faces joined the Marathon County Board and in Merrill, a 25-year-old digital designer took charge of the mayor's race, unseating a two-term retired electrician.

Supreme Court:

County Board:

Newly elected Marathon County Board Members, photos unavailable:

District 5: Ka Lo

District 7: Mary Ann Crosby 

District 10: Donna Krause 

Wausau City Council:

Weston Village Board:

Merrill Mayor:

Wausau School District School Board: 

Mosinee School District School Board: 