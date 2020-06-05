Wisconsin Valley Fair canceled for 2020

B.C. Kowalski Wisconsin Valley Fair Wisconsin Valley Fair 2019

The Wisconsin Valley Fair is canceled for 2020, organizers of the fair said in a press release.

Organizers say they were following the advice of the Marathon County Health Department, CDC and WEDC in making the decision, as well as the cancelation of several other events in the area. The risk of community spread was just to great, according to a press release.

Rick Seefeldt, a member of the Wisconsin Valley Fair Board, told the county's parks commitee last month that organizers would likely follow the what the State Fair did, since the two fairs run pretty close to each other. The state fair canceled this year's event last week.

The fair board met on Tuesday and Seefeldt told City Pages the board wanted to meet again Thursday to iron out its decision.

Information about refunds will appear soon on the fair's website and Facebook page, according to the press release. Wisconsin Valley Fair organizers hope to put on the fair in 2021, providing it is safe to do so.