WOMEN'S MARCH planned for WAUSAU

One day after Donald Trump is sworn in as president, hundreds of women are expected to gather in downtown Wausau for the We Stand Together Sister March planned for 1 pm Saturday at The 400 Block. The event will be held in tandem with the Women's March on Washington in the nation's capital. A similar march is planned in Madison, along with hundreds of other satellite demonstrations nationwide.

Jessica Meadows, Wausau's event organizer, says the march is committed to equality, diversity, and those who understand women’s rights as human rights. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own signs.

A bus carrying 55 passengers will take protesters to Madison on Saturday, says Nancy Stencil, chair of the Marathon County Democratic Party. As many as 10,000 people are expected to attend the Madison event.

Organizers from both events say the marches will focus not just on women's rights, but on peace, justice, environmental protection and public education. The Wausau event Facebook page reads: “All are welcome. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all.”