Woodchucks starting season in July via 'pod'

Woodchucks logo

The Wisconsin Woodchucks have announced they are starting their season in July.

The Woodchucks will play a modified schedule, according to a press release. That means the Chucks will be playing in a "pod" of teams including the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the La Crosse Loggers, the Rockford Rivets, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Fans will still be able to watch games in person but with social distancing guidelines in place and with guidance from the Marathon County Health Department and CDC, according to the press release.

For more details, see the the Wisconsin Woodchucks' press release.