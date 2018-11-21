Work to begin on HOM Furniture mall store

B.C. Kowalski/City Pages Mall Manager Kirk Kamke pushes a cart in the former Younkers building in preparation for work on HOM Furniture to begin.

Wausau Center mall management says work will begin Saturday on building the HOM Furniture site in the former Younkers building.

The space will undergo light remodeling to turn the space into the Hom Furniture store, says Wausau Center mall manager Kirk Kamke. Mall staff just learned of the work starting, since the building is owned separately from the mall building. HOM is targeting a March 2019 opening date, Kamke says.

News that HOM Furniture was planning to move into the former Younkers building surfaced in October, when the mall's lease required the city to sign off on HOM's offer to purchase the building. City Council President Lisa Rasmussen at the time called it a needed win for the city.

HOM Furniture was one of the contenders for the now city-owned Sears building, which the city bought for $650,000 in 2016. The city instead awarded the building to Micon Cinemas in a deal that later fell through.

Signs outside the Younkers space say "Future home of HOM Furniture."