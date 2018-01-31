Younkers to close

The Wausau Center mall has lost its last anchor store as Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announced the closing of Younkers today. The store closing sale is scheduled to begin Feb. 1 and last for another 10-12 weeks. Younkers’ closing had been feared after Bon-Ton announced last year it would be closing more than 40 stores in early 2018. This is the third major closure of an anchor business at the mall, following the closing of J.C. Penney in 2014 and Sears in 2016.

For more information on the closing of Younkers check out the Thursday, Feb. 1 issue of City Pages.