Wausau Events pulls plug on 2021 balloon rally

Wausau Balloon Rally

Wausau Events announced Friday that it is pulling the plug on the 2021 Balloon Rally and Rib Fest.

The annual event is typically held on the grounds of the Wausau Municipal Airport with hot air balloons, music, children’s entertainment and a lineup of rib vendors from around the country along with other food.

Last year’s Balloon Rally was canceled as COVID hit Wisconsin, as Gov. Tony Evers’s administration ordered the state to shut down in March and imposed large gathering and business restrictions following it. The order was eventually struck down by the state’s Supreme Court.

The decision to cancel the 2021 rally came after conversations with local health department staff, Wausau Events officials said on its website. Wausau Events says it is still evaluating the Concerts on the Square this year, as well as the Big Bull Falls Blues Fest.