Wausau events worth checking out: Nov. 18-24

Charlie Berens: The Midwest Survival Guide Tour

FRIDAY 11/19 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Revel in cheesehead humor with this comedian, journalist, and YouTube star. Born and raised in Wisconsin with his 11 siblings, Berens began his career at UW-Madison reporting for MTV’s Choose or Lose. Since then, he’s worked with Fox, CBS Sports Network, and Funny or Die to name a few. You probably know him for his YouTube show, Manitowoc Minute, the minute-long show about everything from national news to Wisconsin news. Hearing his good, humored jokes playfully poking fun at Wisconsin accents, phrases and life are guaranteed to make you laugh. Alright, keep ‘er movin’. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $30. Details and tickets at Grandtheater.org.

Fiddler on the Roof

WEDNESDAY 11/24 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Referred to as “entirely fresh, funny and gorgeous” by New York Magazine, this new production of Fiddler on the Roof is a refreshing and authentic vision to the beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. The heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter features the musical hits you know and love including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “To Life (L’Chaim!)”. The talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance will introduce a new generation to this uplifting musical. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $70. Details and tickets at Grandtheater.org.

Turkey Trot

THURSDAY 11/25 | EASTBAY PARKING LOT, WAUSAU

This annual walk/run for the whole family is more than a quick jog, it’s a festive event to kickstart your Thanksgiving festivities. Many participants dress in crazy fun costumes, from tutus and turkey hats to pilgrim costumes and Santa beards. Be prepared for any weather as this event is held rain or shine. 100% of your registration fee will be donated to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, an initiative of United Way. Money raised will help feed those in need during the holiday season and throughout the year. Race starts at 8:30 am. $30, prices increase to $35 on November 20. Registration details at unitedwaymc.org/turkey-trot.

× Expand Concerts on the Square Unity 2016

Unity The Band

SATURDAY 11/20 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

With high energy and funky reggae tunes, this wildly popular, feel-good band from the Fox Valley has become a central Wisconsin favorite. With positive party vibes, the band plays old roots and reggae favorites along with original music that blends the influences of roots, rock, blues, funk and reggae into their own unique sound. Fronted by the energetic and charismatic Kai “Pita” Kotobalavu on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, he draws you in with island-smooth sound and gets the crowd up on their feet. 8 pm. 715-819-3663.

Wisconsin Singers: Come Alive!

SATURDAY 11/20 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

UW-Madison’s premier Broadway-caliber touring production, Wisconsin Singers, takes the stage for its 54th season in Come Alive! Featuring captivating vocals, stunning choreography, big band sound, and Badger spirit, this must-see show celebrates the thrill of live music from the past six decades of American Pop music. Covering more than 40 songs, this show highlights some of the music-industry’s greatest artists ranging from Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons to Lady Gaga and Elton John. The Singers are sure to win your heart with award-winning Broadway showstoppers from musicals like Kiss Me Kate, Pippin, and Chicago. And kids of all ages will delight in their favorite songs from Frozen, Peter Pan, and the ever-popular superhero cartoons. Starts at 7 pm. $13. Details and tickets at Grandtheater.org.

Them Coulee Boys with Good Morning Bedlam

FRIDAY 11/19 | WHITEWATER MUSIC HALL, WAUSAU

Two high-energy bluegrass bands take the stage at Whitewater Music Hall. Formed in Eau Claire, Them Coulee Boys craft a brand of Americana that blends punk, bluegrass, and rock & roll. Guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, and a lone kick drum provide the pulse that drives the conversational yet thoughtful lyrics. The group has earned a reputation for revving up a crowd with their foot-stomping songs, but they also want to make their audience feel something deeper. Joining them is Good Morning Bedlam. An innovative force in the Midwest folk scene, Good Morning Bedlam delights audiences with their contagious energy, band members jump and dance with a wild playfulness, captivating audiences night after night. They want to connect with their audiences through the common human experiences they write about in their songs and through the exuberance of their live shows. Starts at 7 pm. $20. Tickets and details at whitewatermusichall.com.