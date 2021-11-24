Wausau events worth checking out: Thanksgiving weekend

Hyde

× Expand Hyde performs Saturday at Arrow Sports Club

SATURDAY 11/27 | ARROW SPORTS CLUB, WESTON

This classic rock and pop cover band has been making waves throughout Wisconsin since they formed in 2008. They were voted People’s Choice Band in 2016 and 2017 by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) and have shared the stage with rock acts including Candlebox, Shinedown, Seether, Skillet, Journey and more. Fronted by powerful female vocals, shredding guitar and backed up by a veteran rhythm section, HYDE will get you up and on your feet with your favorite hits from the 70's to today. This is one party you won't want to miss! 9 pm. 715-359-2363.

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer Jr.

FRI.-SAT. 11/26-11/27 | UW CENTER FOR CIVIC ENGAGEMENT, WAUSAU

This is Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre’s annual Thanksgiving weekend production, which never fails to be a fabulous way to spend time with the whole family. The holiday classic Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas," this show teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, it's up to Rudolph to save Christmas! Shows at 2 pm & 7 pm. $15 adults, $13 seniors and children. Details and tickets at mycwct.org.

Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland

OPEN DAILY 11/27-12/31 | WILDWOOD ZOO & PARK, MARSHFIELD

Decorating for the holidays means hours of hanging up, like, a million lights. Maybe you feel that way, but it’s not hyperbole for the Marshfield Rotary. The group sets up literally two million lights throughout the zoo and park, and it really is a wonder to behold. Trees, snowflakes, pretty presents, archways, gingerbread houses, animated displays and more are wrapped in or created entirely from strands of glowing lights. Dress to stay warm! You’ll be outside for at least an hour walking through numerous displays. A driving route is available, though you won’t get nearly as many close-up experiences. Open daily 5-9 pm. Admission is free, but food and monetary donations are encouraged to help local food pantries around Marshfield. Full schedule of Gingerbread Jamz musical performers and other details at RotaryWinterWonderland.com.

Bradley Sperger

× Expand Bradley Sperger

FRIDAY 11/26 | DISTRICT 1 BREWING COMPANY, STEVENS POINT

This guy is a one-man-band powerhouse, but don’t let the one-man part fool you. He combines his voice and guitar with electronic live looping that allow him to project a full sound that you would hear from a group of musicians. It’s fascinating to watch him start on one instrument, and as the song progresses, go from one instrument to the other, adding each one in succession to create the full sound. 6:30 pm. 715-544-6707.

Intermission 20thAnniversary

SATURDAY 11/27 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

The Intermission turns 20 years old! They are celebrating with trivia and live music throughout the day by Kalani, Carmyn, Billy Bronsted and Brad Emanuel. They are taking this day to give back to their community. Bring in a food or cash donation and you’ll receive a complimentary shot of Jameson! All food and cash donations will go to support Kats (Keeping Area Teens Safe). Come wish this awesome local bar a Happy Birthday while supporting a good cause. Starts at 1 pm. 715-849-9377.

Shriner’s Breakfast with Santa

SATURDAY 11/27 | WAUSAU LABOR TEMPLE

Christmas is just around the corner! That means it’s time for kids to tell Santa what they want for Christmas. At this annual Breakfast with Santa, enjoy an all you can eat breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausages, applesauce and beverages. Kids can meet Santa, get a face painting, and shop at the elf shelf. Proceeds support to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals. Starts at 8 am. $7 adults, $3 children 5-12 and free for 5 and under. 715-848-3320.