Wausau Events worth checking out this week: Nov. 4-11, 2021

Guys On Ice

THURS.-SAT. 11/4-6 | WAUSAU COMMUNITY THEATER, WAUSAU

Since its debut in 1998, Guys on Ice has become a Wisconsin musical tradition. In the middle of a freezing Wisconsin winter, on a deep, frozen lake, there stands a little wooden shanty, bursting at the seams with more comedy and music than fish. Long-time fishing buddies, Marvin and Lloyd, spend their time on the ice sharing their hopes, jokes, dreams, and tall tales with a couple beers on hand. Songs like “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit,” “Fish is de Miracle Food,” and “The One That Got Away,” give a sneak peek into the secret world of the ice fisherman. Thurs. 6:30 pm; Fri.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sat. 2 pm. $22 adults, $18 seniors, college, active military, $14 youth in advance; prices increase $3 at the door. Details at wausaucommunitytheatre.org.

Annual National Juried Exhibition

ON VIEW NOV. 4-DEC. 31 | WAUSAU MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART, WAUSAU

The Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art opened four years ago with the inaugural National Juried Exhibition, which is now in its fifth year. In this extraordinary exhibit, you’ll see work from artists from around the country, selected by juror Peter Trippi, the Editor in Chief of Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine. Expect to see a wide range of style—from abstract to hyperrealisms and everything in between. Gallery hours Tues.-Sat. noon-5 pm. Free. Details at wmoca.org.

An Evening with Windsor Drive

FRIDAY 11/5 | WHITEWATER MUSIC HALL, WAUSAU

The four-piece band began playing as teens in the Wausau area in 2006 performing at local churches, youth events and family friendly festivals. They later moved to Texas, worked with big names in the industry, headlined a tour in Japan and even performed at the Vans Warped Tour. After logging hundreds of concerts and several recordings between 2010 and 2014, Windsor Drive stepped back from performing as a band. They made a comeback in 2019, when they released their new album, Young One. They were slated to play at Concerts on the Square last summer, but it was cancelled due to rain. They are making it up to their fans with this performance at Whitewater Music Hall. Enjoy old songs, new songs, and some fun covers. For ages 21+. 7 pm. $10. Tickets and details at whitewatermusichall.com.

Church of Cash

FRIDAY 11/5 | CAMPANILE CENTER FOR THE ARTS, MINOCQUA

Be taken along on an electric journey of the Johnny Cash songs you know and love, performed with a rock and roll attitude that excites you. Fronted by singer Jayder Kalk, his deep baritone voice naturally lends itself to Cash songs. Winner of the 2019 Midwest CMA “Best Tribute” Award, Church of Cash has played over 1,000 shows around the United States, Belgium, and the Netherlands. According to Honolulu Weekly, “If there is anyone truer to the music and spirit of Johnny Cash, you’d have to prove it to me.” 7 pm. $15 students, $28 adults. Tickets at campanilecenter.org.

Into the Woods

FRI.-SUN. 11/5-7 & THURS.-SAT. 10/11-13 | UW-STEVENS POINT JENKINS THEATRE

One of Sondheim’s most well-known works, this musical take audiences on a magical journey with their favorite fairytale characters. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. Presented by UW-Stevens Point Department of Theatre. 7:30 pm Fri.-Sat. 11/5-6 and Thurs.-Sun. 11/11-13; 2 pm Sun. 11/7 and Sat. 11/13. $27 general, $24 seniors, $16 youth. Tickets.uwsp.edu.

Family Fall Festival

SATURDAY 11/6 | MOSINEE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MOSINEE

Hosted by the Mosinee Chamber of Commerce, families will enjoy a day full of fall fun with inflatable bounce houses, face painting, kids activities and more during this annual event. Bring an appetite as lunch will be provided by the Mosinee High School Boys & Girls Booster Clubs and the Mosinee Area Soccer Association from 11 am-1 pm. Festival runs 10 am-3 pm. $10 per person all day wristband or $20 family pass. mosineechamber.org.

Branson Country Christmas: Ozark Jubilee

SUNDAY 11/7 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

The Ozark Jubilee celebrates 25 years of Christmas shows this year. Direct from Branson, the show features an all-star cast of Branson’s top entertainers sharing the true meaning of Christmas. The first half of the show is a dynamic salute to the music of the great legends of country music along with a special tribute to veterans thanking them for their special service. The second half of the performance showcases a variety of Christmas music—from “Silent Night,” to “White Christmas,” and many more. It’s an evening full of music, comedy and entertainment that will touch your heart. 3 pm. Tickets start at $32. Grandtheater.org.